Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 90,044 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,044 shares during the period. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July makes up 7.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 83.81% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $47,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

BATS TBJL opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

