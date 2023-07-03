Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 3.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 123.7% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 940,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 519,874 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 410,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 273,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

