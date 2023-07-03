Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %
T opened at $16.00 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
