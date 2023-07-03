Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 201 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.