Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 224,902 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,902 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

