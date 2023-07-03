Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 296 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,190.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,248.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,166.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $615.54 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

