Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 166,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 108,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

