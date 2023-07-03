Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 6,809 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

MDY opened at $479.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

