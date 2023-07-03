Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 7,074 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195,901 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,860,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,085,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $41.26 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.