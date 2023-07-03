Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.69. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of Altisource Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $583,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $257,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $637,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management



AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Further Reading

