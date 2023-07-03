Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lifted by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,186. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

