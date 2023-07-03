AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.31 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.76.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,406,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,664,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,817,794 shares of company stock worth $69,096,877 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 695,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

