American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.63. 168,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

