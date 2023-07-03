AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 2.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after buying an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

ABC opened at $192.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

