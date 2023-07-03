Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $221.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.