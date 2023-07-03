Amp One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.15 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Amp has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $74.22 million and $4.15 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
