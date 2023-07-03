Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.88

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

AMFPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

