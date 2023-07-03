Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2023 – Quotient Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Quotient Technology was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/20/2023 – Quotient Technology was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2023 – Quotient Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/18/2023 – Quotient Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Quotient Technology was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Quotient Technology stock remained flat at $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,229,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,831. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Get Quotient Technology Inc alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 455,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.