Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/1/2023 – Quotient Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2023 – Quotient Technology was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/20/2023 – Quotient Technology was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/20/2023 – Quotient Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – Quotient Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2023 – Quotient Technology was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.
Quotient Technology Stock Performance
Quotient Technology stock remained flat at $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,229,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,831. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.
Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
