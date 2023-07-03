Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

