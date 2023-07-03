Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

