Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 637,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.