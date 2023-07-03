Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLT stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.