Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

