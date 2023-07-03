Antonetti Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

SPH opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $939.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.