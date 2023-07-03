Antonetti Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.80 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,880. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.