Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 223.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 309,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 162.2% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 224,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 36.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

