APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of APA worth $25,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 465,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,299. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

