Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 48,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

PXD traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.39. 512,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average is $213.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

