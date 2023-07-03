Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Arca Continental Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMBVF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

