Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.
Arca Continental Price Performance
OTCMKTS EMBVF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
About Arca Continental
