Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ADM traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $76.68. 253,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,155. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

