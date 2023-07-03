Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $41.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

