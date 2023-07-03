Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $69.29 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $69.29 million and $1.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

