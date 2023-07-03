Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

AMT traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $194.63. 168,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,291. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.