Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.99. 188,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,705. The stock has a market cap of $238.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

