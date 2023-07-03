Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.50. 67,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,969. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.