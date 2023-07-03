Ark (ARK) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $44.35 million and approximately $948,432.74 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,022,116 coins and its circulating supply is 174,022,002 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

