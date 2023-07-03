Ark Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,002,320 coins and its circulating supply is 174,003,108 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

