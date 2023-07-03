Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $1,803,200.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,832,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,831,379.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.04 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 51.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asana by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Asana by 27.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Asana by 5,307.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

