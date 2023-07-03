Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Up 0.7 %

Ashland stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $87.51. 84,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,531. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. Ashland has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

