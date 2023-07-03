Ashland’s (ASH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ashland Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ASH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 90,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,649. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

