Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

AIZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.84. 137,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,283. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $178.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,550,000 after purchasing an additional 695,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

