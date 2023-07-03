AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of AutoNation worth $34,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.01. 122,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,997. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

