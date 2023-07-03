Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 51,655 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 10.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $260,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

