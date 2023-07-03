Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 68,731 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.87. 83,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.