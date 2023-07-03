Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 3,530 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

