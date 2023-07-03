Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,210 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.