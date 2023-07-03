Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,527. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.