Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

