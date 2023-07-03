Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $218.75. 394,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,052. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.