Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $32.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $32,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. 1,316,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,305. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

