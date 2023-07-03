Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,402,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249,115. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

